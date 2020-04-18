AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Acquired by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 373.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,729 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,380 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS owned 0.05% of AmerisourceBergen worth $9,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,635,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 290,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,923,000 after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 77,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,237,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 24,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurant Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 105,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares during the last quarter. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $98.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

ABC stock opened at $89.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.68. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $70.55 and a fifty-two week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 49.95% and a net margin of 0.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.75, for a total transaction of $1,686,948.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,731,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dermot Mark Durcan purchased 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $74.33 per share, for a total transaction of $100,345.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,274.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,763 shares of company stock worth $5,260,378. 28.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

