AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Short Interest Update

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,140,000 shares, a decrease of 19.7% from the March 15th total of 1,419,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 549,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $56.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.41. AMN Healthcare Services has a 1-year low of $47.22 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.78.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 21.89%. Equities analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Cfra upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upgraded shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Monday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

In related news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,454 shares of company stock valued at $1,276,707. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 55.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

