Amoveo Market Cap Hits $2.06 Million (VEO)

Amoveo (CURRENCY:VEO) traded 42.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Amoveo coin can currently be bought for $30.30 or 0.00419066 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu, HitBTC and Graviex. Amoveo has a market capitalization of $2.06 million and $379.00 worth of Amoveo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Amoveo has traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00054155 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000715 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $319.82 or 0.04423567 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066267 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038505 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013816 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005292 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010174 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Amoveo Profile

VEO is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. Amoveo’s total supply is 69,838 coins and its circulating supply is 68,033 coins. Amoveo’s official website is amoveo.io. The Reddit community for Amoveo is /r/Amoveo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Amoveo’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Amoveo Coin Trading

Amoveo can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitibu, Graviex and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amoveo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amoveo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Amoveo using one of the exchanges listed above.

