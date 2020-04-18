Ampleforth (AMPL) Price Tops $1.17

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 18th. One Ampleforth token can now be bought for $1.17 or 0.00016107 BTC on major exchanges including Bilaxy and Ethfinex. During the last seven days, Ampleforth has traded 9.6% higher against the US dollar. Ampleforth has a market cap of $4.61 million and $944,047.00 worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053883 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000711 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.38 or 0.04414993 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00066266 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00038412 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013811 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00010176 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Ampleforth Token Profile

Ampleforth (AMPL) is a token. It was first traded on June 14th, 2019. Ampleforth’s total supply is 12,316,856 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,953,254 tokens. The official website for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org. Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ampleforth’s official message board is www.ampleforth.org/#.

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

Ampleforth can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and Ethfinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ampleforth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ampleforth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ampleforth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

