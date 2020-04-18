Analysts Expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to Announce $4.10 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $4.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.06 to $4.18. McKesson posted earnings per share of $3.69 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year earnings of $14.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.70 to $14.83. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $15.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.42 to $16.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for McKesson.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $59.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.10 billion. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 36.40% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.40 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCK shares. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on McKesson from $182.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Mizuho increased their price objective on McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on McKesson from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on McKesson from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.73.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.09, for a total transaction of $678,719.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,254 shares in the company, valued at $2,715,880.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 4,063 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.77, for a total value of $506,940.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,028,136.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,734,165 over the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 11,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hi Line Capital Management LLC now owns 35,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,950,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $141.61 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.04. McKesson has a 12-month low of $111.90 and a 12-month high of $172.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 12.09%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

