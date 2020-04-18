Analysts Expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) to Post $0.75 EPS

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) has earned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus target price of $45.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.75 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Schweitzer-Mauduit International an industry rank of 24 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sidoti decreased their target price on Schweitzer-Mauduit International from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of SWM stock traded up $1.66 on Friday, reaching $27.96. The stock had a trading volume of 209,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,735. The stock has a market cap of $820.34 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.36. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.04. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $238.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.35 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.58%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 202.3% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 72,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 48,300 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 106.1% in the first quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 129,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 66,638 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the first quarter worth about $3,585,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 22.9% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. 94.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

