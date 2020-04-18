Analyzing Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) & DHI Group (NYSE:DHX)

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) and Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares DHI Group and Fidelity National Information Servcs’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DHI Group $149.37 million 0.87 $12.55 million $0.24 9.88 Fidelity National Information Servcs $10.33 billion 7.63 $298.00 million $5.61 22.81

Fidelity National Information Servcs has higher revenue and earnings than DHI Group. DHI Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fidelity National Information Servcs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares DHI Group and Fidelity National Information Servcs’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DHI Group 8.40% 8.17% 4.65% Fidelity National Information Servcs 2.88% 9.60% 5.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.9% of DHI Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.6% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.4% of DHI Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Fidelity National Information Servcs shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

DHI Group has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fidelity National Information Servcs has a beta of 0.68, suggesting that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for DHI Group and Fidelity National Information Servcs, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DHI Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Fidelity National Information Servcs 0 3 20 1 2.92

Fidelity National Information Servcs has a consensus target price of $154.17, suggesting a potential upside of 20.49%. Given Fidelity National Information Servcs’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fidelity National Information Servcs is more favorable than DHI Group.

Summary

Fidelity National Information Servcs beats DHI Group on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc. provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees. It also provides eFinancialCareers, a financial services careers Website for financial services industry professionals from various sectors, including asset management, risk management, investment banking, and information technology; Rigzone, a Website that delivers online content, data, and career services in the oil and gas industry; and BioSpace, a resource for biotechnology careers, news, and resources in the area of life sciences. Further, it operates Targeted Job Fairs for technology, energy, and security-cleared professionals. The company serves small, mid-sized, and large direct employers; staffing companies; recruiting agencies; consulting firms; and marketing departments of companies. The company was formerly known as Dice Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to DHI Group, Inc. in April 2015. DHI Group, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions. The Global Financial Solutions segment securities processing and finance, global trading, asset management and insurance, and retail banking and payment services. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

