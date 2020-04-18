Analyzing MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) and Mackinac Financial (OTCMKTS:MFNC)

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH (OTCMKTS:MSVB) and Mackinac Financial (NASDAQ:MFNC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mackinac Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. Mackinac Financial pays out 43.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mackinac Financial has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Mackinac Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and Mackinac Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mackinac Financial $70.34 million 1.52 $13.85 million $1.30 7.65

Mackinac Financial has higher revenue and earnings than MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

51.5% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.9% of Mackinac Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and Mackinac Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A Mackinac Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH and Mackinac Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH N/A N/A N/A Mackinac Financial 19.69% 8.82% 1.05%

Summary

Mackinac Financial beats MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MID-SOUTHERN Sv/SH

Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB, a federal savings bank, provides a range of banking services to individuals and business customers. The company provides savings accounts and checking accounts. It also offers one-to-four family residential loans, multi-family residential loans, construction loans, and commercial real estate loans; commercial business loans, including lines of credit to businesses and letters of credit, as well as term, mortgage, equipment, and vehicle loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit and other loans secured by junior liens on the borrower's personal residence, home improvement loans, automobile and truck loans, boat loans, mobile home loans, loans secured by savings deposits, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, safety deposit boxes, telephone banking, ATM, and overdraft protection services, as well as debit and credit cards. It operates through a main office, two branch offices, and one loan production office in Southern Indiana. The company was formerly known as Mid-Southern Federal Savings & Loan Association and changed its name to Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB in 1988. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Salem, Indiana. Mid-Southern Savings Bank, FSB is a subsidiary of Mid-Southern, M.H.C.

About Mackinac Financial

Mackinac Financial Corporation provides banking solutions. It offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. It's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases. The bank offers consumer loans, including credit card loans, revolving credit plans, and automotive loans. It offers commercial real estate loans for land development and on-site construction of industrial, commercial, residential, or farm buildings in the United States; real estate-backed residential loans; and commercial loans collateralized by real estate properties. It offers domestic and foreign commercial and industrial loans. The bank offers loans for the purpose of financing agricultural production; loans which include planned and unplanned overdrafts, to governments in non-U.S. countries, to their official institutions, and to international and regional institutions. The company was formerly known as North Country Financial Corporation and changed its name to Mackinac Financial Corporation in December 2004. Mackinac Financial Corporation was founded in 1974 and is based in Manistique, Michigan.

