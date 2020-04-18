Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) Short Interest Update

Apergy Corp (NYSE:APY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the March 15th total of 3,279,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,320,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Apergy from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Apergy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Apergy from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Apergy from $11.00 to $6.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Apergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apergy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.12.

NYSE:APY opened at $7.46 on Friday. Apergy has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $43.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.13. The firm has a market cap of $470.38 million, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 3.23.

Apergy (NYSE:APY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. Apergy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $247.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Apergy will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Apergy by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,567,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,512,000 after acquiring an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,349,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,142,000 after purchasing an additional 267,737 shares during the period. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn LLC now owns 2,274,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,816,000 after purchasing an additional 894,418 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,176,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,527,000 after purchasing an additional 65,044 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Apergy by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,610,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163,608 shares during the period. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apergy Corporation provides engineered equipment and technologies that help companies drill for and produce oil and gas worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Production & Automation Technologies and Drilling Technologies. The Production & Automation Technologies segment offers artificial lift equipment and solutions, including rod pumping systems, electric submersible pump systems, progressive cavity pumps, and drive systems and plunger lifts; and automation and digital equipment, software, and industrial Internet of things solutions for downhole monitoring, wellsite productivity enhancement, and asset integrity management.

