Apollo Currency (APL) Reaches Market Cap of $12.88 Million

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded up 29.9% against the US dollar. Apollo Currency has a market capitalization of $12.88 million and approximately $199,715.00 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BitMart, CoinBene and IDAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005841 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00008328 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001983 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000326 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00001282 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, BitMart and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

