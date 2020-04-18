AppCoins (APPC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $53,748.00

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. AppCoins has a total market cap of $2.92 million and approximately $53,748.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AppCoins token can now be bought for about $0.0292 or 0.00000404 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC, BiteBTC, Huobi and Binance. In the last week, AppCoins has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013823 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $202.66 or 0.02799374 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00228453 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058513 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051644 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000695 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About AppCoins

AppCoins’ launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 246,203,093 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,054,312 tokens. AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for AppCoins is appcoins.io.

AppCoins Token Trading

AppCoins can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Huobi, Binance, HitBTC and BiteBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AppCoins directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppCoins should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AppCoins using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

