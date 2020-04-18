Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Trimmed by Stewart & Patten Co. LLC

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 79,712 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,783 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.4% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $3,783,310,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 29,161.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,895,866 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $57,543,000 after acquiring an additional 16,838,124 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,505,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a $358.00 price objective on Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Apple from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.56.

AAPL stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, hitting $282.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 53,451,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,666,996. The stock has a market cap of $1,254.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $264.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.18 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

