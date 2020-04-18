Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Getting Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Analysis Finds

Media headlines about Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) have trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Apple earned a news sentiment score of 1.73 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the iPhone maker an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have impacted Apple’s score:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Apple from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Maxim Group upgraded Apple from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Apple from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.56.

Shares of AAPL stock traded down $3.89 on Friday, reaching $282.80. 53,451,248 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,666,996. Apple has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1,254.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $264.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.73.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.18 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Apple will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 92,690 shares of company stock worth $23,812,159 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

