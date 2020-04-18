Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Maxim Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $8.00 target price on the technology company’s stock. Maxim Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:APDN opened at $5.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52 week low of $2.52 and a 52 week high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 6.33, a current ratio of 6.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.63 million during the quarter. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 155.37% and a negative return on equity of 833.43%.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets plat based or other DNA technology solution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

