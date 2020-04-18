Arabesque Asset Management Ltd Takes Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Arabesque Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 19,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,000. Gilead Sciences accounts for 3.0% of Arabesque Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 715.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,343 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 5,565 shares during the period. Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $237,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 42,781 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keeler Thomas Management LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 6,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Francis Cogan sold 2,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $162,298.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,273 shares in the company, valued at $3,852,181.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $340,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,024,264.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,467,575 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GILD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cfra cut shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.81.

GILD opened at $83.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.01. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $60.89 and a one year high of $85.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

