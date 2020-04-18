Aragon Reaches Market Capitalization of $30.25 Million (ANT)

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Aragon has a total market cap of $30.25 million and $2.90 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $0.94 or 0.00012976 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Upbit, HitBTC and Bittrex. During the last week, Aragon has traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Aragon alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002675 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013836 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $202.28 or 0.02796433 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00228771 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058553 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00051723 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon launched on May 5th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,233,661 tokens. The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.one. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject. The official website for Aragon is aragon.one.

Buying and Selling Aragon

Aragon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, Upbit, IDEX, HitBTC, Bittrex, Liqui, Bitfinex and GOPAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aragon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aragon using one of the exchanges listed above.

