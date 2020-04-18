ARAW (ARAW) Trading 19% Higher This Week

ARAW (CURRENCY:ARAW) traded up 8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, ARAW has traded 19% higher against the dollar. ARAW has a total market cap of $11,183.22 and approximately $10.00 worth of ARAW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARAW token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ARAW alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000708 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.43 or 0.04548305 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00066863 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013746 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00009727 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003306 BTC.

ARAW Profile

ARAW is a token. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. ARAW’s total supply is 4,665,366,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,993,576,188 tokens. ARAW’s official website is arawtoken.io. The official message board for ARAW is medium.com/@TheARAWToken. ARAW’s official Twitter account is @arawtoken. The Reddit community for ARAW is /r/arawtoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ARAW Token Trading

ARAW can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, LATOKEN and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARAW directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARAW should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARAW using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ARAW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ARAW and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.