Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) Short Interest Down 19.0% in March

Arcos Dorados Holding Inc (NYSE:ARCO) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 919,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the March 15th total of 1,134,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 831,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE ARCO opened at $3.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.75. The company has a market capitalization of $763.46 million, a P/E ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Arcos Dorados has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $8.41.

Arcos Dorados (NYSE:ARCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. Arcos Dorados had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The firm had revenue of $754.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.60 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcos Dorados will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Arcos Dorados’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

A number of research firms have commented on ARCO. Bradesco Corretora reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Arcos Dorados in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Arcos Dorados from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcos Dorados from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,912 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $559,000 after buying an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,315 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Arcos Dorados in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Arcos Dorados by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 54,352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.76% of the company’s stock.

Arcos Dorados Company Profile

Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc operates as a franchisee of McDonald's restaurants. It has the exclusive right to own, operate, and grant franchises of McDonald's restaurants in 20 countries and territories in Latin America and the Caribbean, including Argentina, Aruba, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Ecuador, French Guiana, Guadeloupe, Martinique, Mexico, Panama, Peru, Puerto Rico, Trinidad and Tobago, Uruguay, the United States Virgin Islands of St.

