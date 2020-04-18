Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) Short Interest Up 6.3% in March

Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,170,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the March 15th total of 2,041,700 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 943,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 2,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.60, for a total transaction of $393,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,150,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 1,089 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total value of $184,030.11. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $894,633.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,165 shares of company stock valued at $12,215,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 23.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $491,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 21,428.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in Arista Networks by 9.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 8,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its position in Arista Networks by 19.1% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 124,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,228,000 after acquiring an additional 19,970 shares in the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine raised Arista Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Arista Networks from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 target price (up from $205.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered Arista Networks to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $226.69.

ANET stock opened at $210.02 on Friday. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $329.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.16 and a 200 day moving average of $208.88.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $552.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 37.20%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.