ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,970,000 shares, a decrease of 22.2% from the March 15th total of 2,532,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other ARMOUR Residential REIT news, CEO Jeffrey J. Zimmer acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.06 per share, with a total value of $130,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 160,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,090,226.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James R. Mountain acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.82 per share, for a total transaction of $38,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $794,840. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 26,500 shares of company stock valued at $263,015 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alphasimplex Group LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 128.8% during the 4th quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 59,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 33,384 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Claybrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 63,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in ARMOUR Residential REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $1,284,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 364,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,512,000 after purchasing an additional 14,105 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ARR opened at $8.66 on Friday. ARMOUR Residential REIT has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $21.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.02 million, a PE ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.27.

ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.01. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 10.35% and a negative net margin of 70.73%. The firm had revenue of $41.06 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 23.56%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARR. Zacks Investment Research raised ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Sunday, February 23rd. Nomura reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT Company Profile

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage backed securities in the United States. The company is managed by ARMOUR Capital Management LP. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable rate home loans, as well as unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries; and money market instruments.

