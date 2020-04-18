Arnhold LLC Buys 164,443 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Arnhold LLC increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 43.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 546,302 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 164,443 shares during the period. AT&T makes up 2.9% of Arnhold LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $15,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of T. Norges Bank purchased a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,412,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $289,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,076 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of T opened at $31.23 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.08 and a 1 year high of $39.70. The company has a market cap of $216.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.99 and a 200-day moving average of $36.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 13.37%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on T shares. SunTrust Banks dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.98.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

