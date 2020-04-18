Arnhold LLC Buys 46,418 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Arnhold LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 59.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,141 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,418 shares during the period. AbbVie comprises approximately 1.8% of Arnhold LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Arnhold LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $9,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABBV. State Street Corp lifted its position in AbbVie by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,562,751,000 after buying an additional 2,928,045 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,428,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,259,000 after buying an additional 681,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter valued at $1,352,805,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,041,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,154,709,000 after buying an additional 2,592,492 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $83.45 on Friday. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.23 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.74.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 162.54% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 52.80%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABBV. Cowen increased their price target on AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. Societe Generale lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. ValuEngine lowered AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

In other AbbVie news, VP Brian L. Durkin purchased 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $68.82 per share, with a total value of $258,075.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 15,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,533.08. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward J. Rapp acquired 2,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 8,825 shares of company stock valued at $671,852. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

