Arqma (ARQ) Reaches One Day Volume of $629.00

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000058 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a total market cap of $18,732.82 and $629.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded 11% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7,268.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $187.41 or 0.02578302 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.39 or 0.03362285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00606536 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014259 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.11 or 0.00799469 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00077767 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00027894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.18 or 0.00607829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma Profile

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 10,507,061 coins and its circulating supply is 4,462,518 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Arqma

Arqma can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the exchanges listed above.

