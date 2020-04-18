Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) have been given an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Brokerages have set a 12-month consensus target price of $28.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Arrow Financial an industry rank of 189 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

AROW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Arrow Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

Shares of AROW traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.35. 40,938 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,994. Arrow Financial has a 1-year low of $20.78 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $371.07 million, a PE ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.66.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.00 million during the quarter. Arrow Financial had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 12.98%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Arrow Financial will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 190,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after acquiring an additional 6,033 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 46,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,274,410,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Arrow Financial by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 107,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,073,000 after acquiring an additional 11,283 shares during the period. 42.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

