Asian Fintech (AFIN) Hits Market Cap of $1.82 Million

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Asian Fintech token can currently be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN. In the last seven days, Asian Fintech has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. Asian Fintech has a market capitalization of $1.82 million and $32,929.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02728150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00225105 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Asian Fintech Profile

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Asian Fintech is www.afincoin.io. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin. Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin.

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, LATOKEN and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Asian Fintech using one of the exchanges listed above.

