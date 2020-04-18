Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 1,633,162 Shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 135.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,836,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,633,162 shares during the period. Paypal makes up 2.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.24% of Paypal worth $271,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its stake in Paypal by 1,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 275 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $111.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12 month low of $82.07 and a 12 month high of $124.45.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. Paypal had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Paypal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total value of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Paypal from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Paypal from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub raised Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Nomura reduced their price target on Paypal from $139.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.11.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

