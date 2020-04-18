Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Acquires 891,641 Shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 487.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,074,733 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 891,641 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s makes up about 1.4% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 0.14% of Mcdonald’s worth $177,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s by 102.7% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 148 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mcdonald’s in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mcdonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Mcdonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. 67.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Shares of Mcdonald’s stock opened at $186.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $175.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $196.54. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.62.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total value of $654,163.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 in the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Mcdonald’s from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mcdonald’s in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $250.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.21.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Read More: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.