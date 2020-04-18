Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $264.50 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 336.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 831,127 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 640,483 shares during the period. Adobe comprises 2.1% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.17% of Adobe worth $264,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.34, for a total value of $201,204.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,377,863.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donna Morris sold 25,481 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $8,871,464.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,226,470.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,179 shares of company stock valued at $10,944,671. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ADBE opened at $344.11 on Friday. Adobe Inc has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $386.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $320.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $318.15. The firm has a market cap of $165.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The software company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Adobe had a return on equity of 33.54% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Adobe Inc will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Adobe from $366.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adobe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $327.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Adobe from $358.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on Adobe from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.44.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

