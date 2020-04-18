Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Has $74.97 Million Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 29,551.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 385,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 384,171 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group comprises 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $74,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BABA. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 110.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 158 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 48.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BABA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $248.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TH Capital raised their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.55.

Alibaba Group stock opened at $209.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $195.54 and a 200 day moving average of $198.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.82. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12-month low of $147.95 and a 12-month high of $231.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.41. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.19 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

