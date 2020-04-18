Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Purchases 352,976 Shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 2,412.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 367,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 352,976 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $41,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,997,162 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $831,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725,977 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,926,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,060,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,100 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $186,636,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 11,851.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,532,872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,046 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,593,989 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $308,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,394 shares during the period. 30.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Shares of WMT opened at $132.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.74. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $132.97.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. Walmart’s payout ratio is presently 43.81%.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total transaction of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

