Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Raises Holdings in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 209.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 293,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 198,931 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up approximately 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned 0.12% of S&P Global worth $71,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 1,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 2,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 161 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 3,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $953,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI opened at $282.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 496.20% and a net margin of 31.69%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SPGI shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $326.00 to $278.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on S&P Global from $322.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price target on S&P Global from $298.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James downgraded S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on S&P Global from $295.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $280.75.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.