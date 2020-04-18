Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Sells 345,092 Shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lessened its stake in shares of Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 72.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 345,092 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of Biogen worth $41,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Biogen during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its position in shares of Biogen by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 119 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management raised its position in shares of Biogen by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. 86.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $342.55 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $305.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.90. The stock has a market cap of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.71. Biogen Inc has a fifty-two week low of $215.77 and a fifty-two week high of $374.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The biotechnology company reported $8.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.02 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 46.51% and a net margin of 40.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc will post 32.44 EPS for the current year.

Biogen announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Stephen A. Sherwin sold 2,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.22, for a total transaction of $718,565.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,517 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,148.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $338.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $389.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $317.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.40.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

