Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,807,467 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,202,000. JD.Com accounts for about 0.6% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.12% of JD.Com at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JD. State Street Corp grew its stake in JD.Com by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,199,658 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $605,944,000 after purchasing an additional 58,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JD.Com during the fourth quarter worth about $390,517,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $308,768,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,142 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of JD.Com by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,175,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $182,324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,001,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $176,189,000 after purchasing an additional 407,578 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Get JD.Com alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on JD.Com from $35.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised JD.Com from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded JD.Com from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut JD.Com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.48.

JD stock opened at $46.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.42. JD.Com Inc has a 1 year low of $25.48 and a 1 year high of $47.98.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.57. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.73 billion. JD.Com had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 2.15%. JD.Com’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

JD.Com Profile

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for JD.Com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.Com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.