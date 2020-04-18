Asura Coin (ASA) Tops 1-Day Volume of $14.00

Asura Coin (CURRENCY:ASA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. One Asura Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. During the last seven days, Asura Coin has traded down 49.7% against the dollar. Asura Coin has a total market cap of $2,295.62 and approximately $14.00 worth of Asura Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Asura Coin alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014118 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $194.77 or 0.02728150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.07 or 0.00225105 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00056035 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049989 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Asura Coin Token Profile

Asura Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 220,932,400 tokens. Asura Coin’s official website is asuracoin.io. Asura Coin’s official Twitter account is @asuracoin. The Reddit community for Asura Coin is /r/AsuraCoin. Asura Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@asuracoin.

Buying and Selling Asura Coin

Asura Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Switcheo Network and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asura Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asura Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asura Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asura Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asura Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.