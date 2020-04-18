ATC Coin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $102,885.00 (ATCC)

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 18th. Over the last week, ATC Coin has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $102,885.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ATC Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0030 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, Trade Satoshi and Instant Bitex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.06 or 0.00607409 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014270 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007496 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002200 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 65.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 380,982,072 coins. ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial. The official website for ATC Coin is www.atccoin.com.

ATC Coin Coin Trading

ATC Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Instant Bitex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ATC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.