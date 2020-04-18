Atheios 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.00 (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 23.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 18th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including STEX and Graviex. Atheios has a market capitalization of $2,500.90 and $1.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 25% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Atheios

ATH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official website is www.atheios.com. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Atheios

Atheios can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

