Atheios (ATH) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $6.00

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 18th. In the last week, Atheios has traded 29.4% lower against the dollar. Atheios has a market cap of $2,539.08 and $6.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Atheios coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Coin Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX and Graviex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

