ATLANT Price Tops $0.0151 on Major Exchanges (ATL)

ATLANT (CURRENCY:ATL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 18th. Over the last seven days, ATLANT has traded 10.1% higher against the dollar. ATLANT has a market capitalization of $820,669.28 and $178.00 worth of ATLANT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ATLANT token can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000209 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx, Mercatox, YoBit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ATLANT alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013769 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $205.21 or 0.02824600 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00228390 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058437 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052193 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ATLANT Token Profile

ATLANT launched on July 29th, 2017. ATLANT’s total supply is 54,175,041 tokens. ATLANT’s official Twitter account is @atlantio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ATLANT is /r/Atlantio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ATLANT is medium.com/@atlantio. ATLANT’s official website is atlant.io.

ATLANT Token Trading

ATLANT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Mercatox, YoBit, OKEx, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATLANT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ATLANT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ATLANT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ATLANT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATLANT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.