Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Maxim Group

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Maxim Group in a research note issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 93.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Atossa Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

ATOS opened at $2.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.01 and a beta of 2.10. Atossa Genetics has a 1-year low of $0.75 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.45.

Atossa Genetics (NASDAQ:ATOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Atossa Genetics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atossa Genetics Inc (NASDAQ:ATOS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.29% of Atossa Genetics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

About Atossa Genetics

Atossa Genetics Inc a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and sale of novel therapeutics and delivery methods for the treatment of breast cancer and other breast conditions in the United States. The company is conducting a Phase 2 clinical study using microcatheters to deliver fulvestrant as a potential treatment of ductal carcinoma in situ and breast cancer; and a pharmaceutical program under development is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, as well as treatment for breast density and other breast health conditions.

