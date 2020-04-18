Auctus Price Tops $0.0043 (AUC)

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 7.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 18th. One Auctus token can currently be bought for about $0.0043 or 0.00000060 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, HitBTC and Bancor Network. Over the last seven days, Auctus has traded down 18.3% against the US dollar. Auctus has a market capitalization of $282,895.77 and approximately $1,412.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Auctus alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013824 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $204.79 or 0.02818168 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.55 or 0.00227697 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00058349 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052162 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000694 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Auctus

Auctus’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,658 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,229,426 tokens. Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Auctus is blog.auctus.org. The official website for Auctus is auctus.org. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Auctus

Auctus can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, HitBTC, Ethfinex and Bancor Network. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auctus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auctus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auctus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.