Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Sold by DNB Asset Management AS

DNB Asset Management AS lowered its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 13,055 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $7,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% during the fourth quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $189.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.60.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $141.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $139.32 and its 200-day moving average is $161.90. The company has a market cap of $59.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $103.11 and a 12 month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

In related news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total transaction of $574,177.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

