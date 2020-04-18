Aventus Price Reaches $0.0893 on Top Exchanges (AVT)

Aventus (CURRENCY:AVT) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 18th. One Aventus token can now be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00001228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Ethfinex, Gatecoin, HitBTC and OKEx. Aventus has a market cap of $535,643.46 and approximately $14,578.00 worth of Aventus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Aventus has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013812 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $205.42 or 0.02825120 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00228785 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00058471 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00052191 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Aventus Profile

Aventus was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Aventus’ total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,000,000 tokens. Aventus’ official website is aventus.io. The Reddit community for Aventus is /r/Aventus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aventus’ official Twitter account is @AventusPF and its Facebook page is accessible here. Aventus’ official message board is blog.aventus.io.

Aventus Token Trading

Aventus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Gatecoin, Mercatox, Ethfinex, IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aventus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aventus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aventus using one of the exchanges listed above.

