B. Riley Reiterates Buy Rating for Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)

Benefytt Technologies (NASDAQ:BFYT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at B. Riley in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $45.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 77.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Benefytt Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ BFYT opened at $25.33 on Friday. Benefytt Technologies has a 52-week low of $15.60 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The firm has a market cap of $306.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Benefytt Technologies stock. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Benefytt Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:BFYT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

About Benefytt Technologies

Benefytt Technologies, Inc engages in the distribution of individual and family health insurance plans. It operates through the following segments: Medicare Segment and IFP Segment. The Medicare Segment includes offering of Medicare-related health insurance plans. The IFP Segment includes individual and family health insurance plans (“”IFP””), short-term medical (“”STM””) insurance plans, health benefit insurance plans (“”HBIP””) and supplemental products which include a variety of additional insurance and non-insurance products.

