Ballast Inc. Has $7.15 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Ballast Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 101,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF comprises 5.1% of Ballast Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VYM. SWS Partners increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 36,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 146.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 139,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,048,000 after buying an additional 82,641 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 107,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 531,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,847,000 after purchasing an additional 10,645 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF stock opened at $77.88 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.07 and a fifty-two week high of $94.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.46.

