Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) Short Interest Update

Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:TBBK) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 611,700 shares, a drop of 32.3% from the March 15th total of 903,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 403,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bancorp from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TBBK traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.27. The stock had a trading volume of 396,514 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,853. The company has a market capitalization of $319.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.60. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $13.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.59.

Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 18.17%. The company had revenue of $55.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bancorp will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Daniela Mielke purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $101,520.00. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $68,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Bancorp by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $139,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, commercial, and retirement accounts. It also provides securities-backed lines of credit, vehicle fleet and other equipment leasing, small business administration loans, and commercial mortgage-backed loans, as well as prepaid and debit cards.

