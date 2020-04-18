Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 12,044 Shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT)

Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc (NYSE:AFT) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,518 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,062 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,143 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $1,572,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 145,354 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,871 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 34,600 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.32. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $8.01 and a 1-year high of $15.63.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.44%.

About Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

