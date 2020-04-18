Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stake in United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of United States Cellular Corp (NYSE:USM) by 112.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 70,227 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,202 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.08% of United States Cellular worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of USM. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,195,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,881,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 62.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,940 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 57,499 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in United States Cellular in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,645,000. 17.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 2,069 shares of United States Cellular stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.97, for a total transaction of $62,007.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,127.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United States Cellular stock opened at $31.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. United States Cellular Corp has a 12-month low of $23.91 and a 12-month high of $51.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. United States Cellular had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 3.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that United States Cellular Corp will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on USM shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of United States Cellular in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United States Cellular from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United States Cellular presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.83.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

