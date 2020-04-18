Bank of America Corp DE Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB)

Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTB) by 1,757.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,135 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 2.04% of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF worth $2,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 146,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 11,904 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 7,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF by 59.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FLTB opened at $51.15 on Friday. Fidelity Limited Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $45.81 and a twelve month high of $52.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.88.

