Bank of America Corp DE Buys 52,124 Shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Telecom Argentina SA (NYSE:TEO) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 242,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,124 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of Telecom Argentina worth $2,748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 115,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Telecom Argentina by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 32,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 35,155 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 3,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Telecom Argentina by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after buying an additional 17,786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TEO opened at $7.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 0.90. Telecom Argentina SA has a twelve month low of $7.42 and a twelve month high of $18.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average is $10.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TEO shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Telecom Argentina to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Telecom Argentina Profile

Telecom Argentina SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Argentina and internationally. The company offers telephone services, including local, domestic, and international long-distance telephone services, as well as public telephone services; interconnection services, such as access, termination, and long-distance transport of calls; information and communication technology services comprising datacenter services, and telecommunications consulting and value-added solutions; and call waiting, call forwarding, conference calls, caller ID, voice mail, itemized billing, and maintenance services, as well as sells equipment.

