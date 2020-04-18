Bank of America Corp DE Buys 52,502 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,502 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 0.09% of Grocery Outlet worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in Grocery Outlet by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the fourth quarter worth about $82,000.

GO has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

Shares of NYSE:GO opened at $35.61 on Friday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $27.75 and a 1 year high of $47.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.60.

Grocery Outlet (NYSE:GO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $655.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.72 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,716.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles Bracher sold 18,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $662,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,148,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,352 shares of company stock valued at $4,963,665 in the last quarter.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

